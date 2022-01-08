 
Ahad Raza Mir ditches Saboor Aly's Nikkah to attend a Dubai wedding

Ahad Raza Mir ditches Saboor Aly's Nikkah to attend a Dubai wedding

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly's separation rumours are gaining weight every passing day.

As of Friday, the Ehd-e-Wafa star skipped Sajal's younger sister Saboor Aly's Nikkah in Karachi to attend another wedding in Dubai.

In photos going viral on social media, Ahad is spotted with parents Asif Raza Mir and Samra Raza Mir all-smiles at a different matromonial. In one photo, Ahad strikes a happy pose with dad Asif while in another, the trio is seen sitting together on a table.

Meanwhile, Sajal attended Saboor's Nikkah with Ali Ansari sans husband. The diva was also accompanied by celebrity bigwigs including Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi, Urwa Hocane, Aiman Khan and Sadia Ghaffar.

