Saturday Jan 08 2022
Kapil Sharma’s ‘Comedy Circus’ co-star attempts suicide due to financial problems

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Tirthanand Rao, who notably starred with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus, attempted suicide on December 27
Indian comedian Tirthanand Rao, who notably starred alongside comedy superstar Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, has revealed that he attempted suicide on December 27 due to financial and familial woes, reported India Today.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Rao revealed that he was hospitalised after consuming poison and that the attempt was the result of his longstanding issues with his family, who he hasn’t been on talking terms with for years.

“I had consumed poison and I was in a serious condition. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me,” said the comedian.

“When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not talk to me. They did not spend a penny on my treatment either,” he further explained.

Rao went on to add that he’s alone even after returning home from the hospital, and asked, “What could be worse than this?”

According to Rao, he hasn’t been paid for some of his acting gigs, including a recent film he did for Shemaroo Me and a web series.

He also expressed interest in working with Sharma again, with whom he last worked in 2016.

