Saturday Jan 08 2022
Halle Berry pays rich tribute to Sidney Poitier

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Hollywood star Halle Berry, the first black women to win an Oscar, has paid rich tribute to legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died on Friday aged 94.

Sharing a throwback photo with Sidney, the Kidnap actress posted a heartfelt note for him, saying “You were an iconic trailblazer.”

She also shared the quotes of Sidney from his book ‘Life Beyond Measure’ which read: “A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone.”

Halle further said, “My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are. You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well lived.”

“I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I’ve been rendered speechless! There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow.”

“Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man,” she concluded.


