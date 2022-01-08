 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport
Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport

Newlywed Katrina Kaif was recently spotted in a black outfit as she was clicked at Mumbai airport amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor who has recently got married to Vicky Kaushal now seems to resume her work as she was seen leaving the city, late on Friday evening.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the Sooryavanshi actor was spotted waving at the paparazzi before entering through the airport gates.

Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport

The 39-year old actor was also seen in a black sporty outfit for her travel. She completed her look with black leather tights with an oversized hoodie along with black sneakers.

Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport

Amid all this, she went through proper safety protocols by getting her temperature checked at the gate, protecting her face with a black mask and a face shield.

Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport

Within no time fans started to comment on the video. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous! That after marriage glow.”

For unversed, Katrina and Vicky got recently married in December in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.


More From Showbiz:

BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’
Saboor Aly drops PDA-filled photos from Nikkah: 'Saboor Ali for life'

Saboor Aly drops PDA-filled photos from Nikkah: 'Saboor Ali for life'
Ranveer Singh, Kajol and Karan Johar recreate 'K3G' scenes: watch

Ranveer Singh, Kajol and Karan Johar recreate 'K3G' scenes: watch
Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal receive coveted Golden Visa from the UAE

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal receive coveted Golden Visa from the UAE
Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with girlfriend Neelam

Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with girlfriend Neelam
Kapil Sharma’s ‘Comedy Circus’ co-star attempts suicide due to financial problems

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Comedy Circus’ co-star attempts suicide due to financial problems
Sana Khan tears up after performing Umrah: 'We are very ungrateful'

Sana Khan tears up after performing Umrah: 'We are very ungrateful'
Swara Bhaskar asked to 'die' after she tests positive for COVID-19

Swara Bhaskar asked to 'die' after she tests positive for COVID-19
Ahad Raza Mir ditches Saboor Aly's Nikkah to attend a Dubai wedding

Ahad Raza Mir ditches Saboor Aly's Nikkah to attend a Dubai wedding
Arez Ahmed dances for Hiba Bukhari during Nikkah ceremony: Watch Video

Arez Ahmed dances for Hiba Bukhari during Nikkah ceremony: Watch Video
Deepika Padukone reveals being ‘unrecognisable’ amid Covid-19 battle

Deepika Padukone reveals being ‘unrecognisable’ amid Covid-19 battle
Vicky Kaushal shows off his muscles in new post-workout pic: See

Vicky Kaushal shows off his muscles in new post-workout pic: See

Latest

view all