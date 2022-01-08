Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report

 
Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been relying on Kate Middleton’s ability to fill in the glamour shortage left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal historian Sarah Gristwood brought this claim to light during her latest interview with Express UK.

She started it all off by saying, "We’ve seen a lot more of Kate just recently - and I think that will very definitely continue into the future.”

“The thinning of the family‘s ranks, and the Queen’s age, mean that all the remaining senior royals have had to step up their activities - but there’s one thing only Kate can provide, and that’s the essential glamour factor.”

“Since Harry and Meghan left for the States, there’s no one else who can turn up looking as stunning as she did at the James Bond premiere and have their picture in every paper the next day.”

