Sunday Jan 09 2022
Jennifer Lopez praises 'amazing' beau Ben Affleck film 'The Tender Bar'

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Jennifer Lopez praises 'amazing' beau Ben Affleck film 'The Tender Bar'

Jennifer Lopez is being a supportive girlfriend for boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old turned to her Instagram this week to share a press box from Affleck's new film The Tender Bar and heaped praises on the actor's performance.

"This is adorable," began Lopez while sharing the box with fans.

 "Oh. A little note to me on what the movie's based on, all this stuff from the movie in here. Cute," she chuckled.

Talking about her favourite scene from the movie, the singer added: "There's a great scene in a bowling alley with Ben and the little boy [Ranieri]. Ben plays his uncle [and] they're both amazing in the movie. If you haven't seen it, you should."

Earlier, Affleck too gushed over his super-famous girlfriend's Instagram presence.

"Getting to experience Jennifer Lopez's life now and seeing the degree to which a massive social media presence – how that's valued, how that's perceived by the people who are willing to invest a bunch of money in what you're doing – is really striking,' he told the Los Angeles Times. 

