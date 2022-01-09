 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Aanand L Rai’s 'Atrangi Re'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re
Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Aanand L Rai’s 'Atrangi Re'

B-Town actor Vicky Kaushal praised Aanand L Rai for his new release Atrangi Re and also asked the director for a role in his next movie.

The Raazi actor took to Instagram Stories to appreciate the film and its lead actors, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar.


Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re

“Kitni pyaari film hai... Mazaa aa gaya (What a lovely film… I enjoyed it)! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye (You killed it)! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next film, sir, please!” Vicky wrote, sharing a poster of Atrangi Re.

Meanwhile, Aanand shared the message on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you mere bhai… Aur tu cast nahi hoga...tu jab bhi hoga kahani hoga (You won’t be cast… Whenever you are there, you will be the story).”

Sara was also quick to comment as she also shared Vicky’s message on Instagram Stories and made a request to Aanand. “Thank you, Vicky. @aanandlrai sir cast me also again with him”.

On the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next in Indore with Sara.

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Newlywed Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari dance their heart out at shendi event

Watch: Newlywed Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari dance their heart out at shendi event

Shahid Kapoor leaves fans awestruck in clean-shaven look: See

Shahid Kapoor leaves fans awestruck in clean-shaven look: See
Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar: Zoya Akhtar wishes brother with THIS throwback pic

Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar: Zoya Akhtar wishes brother with THIS throwback pic

Vicky Kaushal promises 'forever' to Katrina Kaif on one-month anniversary

Vicky Kaushal promises 'forever' to Katrina Kaif on one-month anniversary
Celebrities take to Internet to mourn lives lost in Murree snowstorm tragedy

Celebrities take to Internet to mourn lives lost in Murree snowstorm tragedy
Aamir Khan to arrange ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ screening in U.S. for Tom Hanks

Aamir Khan to arrange ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ screening in U.S. for Tom Hanks

Hiba Bukhari stuns in bright red for Rukhsati: See Photos

Hiba Bukhari stuns in bright red for Rukhsati: See Photos
Shaan Shahid refused role in 'Ghajini' for THIS reason

Shaan Shahid refused role in 'Ghajini' for THIS reason
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate one month of their wedding

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate one month of their wedding
Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport

Pics: Katrina Kaif drops jaws in black sporty outfit at Mumbai airport
BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’
Saboor Aly drops PDA-filled photos from Nikkah: 'Saboor Ali for life'

Saboor Aly drops PDA-filled photos from Nikkah: 'Saboor Ali for life'

Latest

view all