Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Aanand L Rai’s 'Atrangi Re'

B-Town actor Vicky Kaushal praised Aanand L Rai for his new release Atrangi Re and also asked the director for a role in his next movie.

The Raazi actor took to Instagram Stories to appreciate the film and its lead actors, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar.





“Kitni pyaari film hai... Mazaa aa gaya (What a lovely film… I enjoyed it)! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye (You killed it)! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next film, sir, please!” Vicky wrote, sharing a poster of Atrangi Re.



Meanwhile, Aanand shared the message on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you mere bhai… Aur tu cast nahi hoga...tu jab bhi hoga kahani hoga (You won’t be cast… Whenever you are there, you will be the story).”

Sara was also quick to comment as she also shared Vicky’s message on Instagram Stories and made a request to Aanand. “Thank you, Vicky. @aanandlrai sir cast me also again with him”.

On the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next in Indore with Sara.