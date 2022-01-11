Bog Saget heartbreaking final text message revealed by daughter Aubrey

Bob Saget's daughter Aubrey is showing his fans a glimpse of her text messages with dad, featuring the final message he sent her moments before his death.

The Full House star, who passed away in a shocking sudden death, left behind wife and children. The actor breathed his last at 65.



"Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" read Aubrey's screenshot featuring father's last message.

Bob was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.



"Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity," he captioned the post. "Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight," he shared on social media after a successful last show.

