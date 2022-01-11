Camilla Parker won't be Queen after Charles takes throne: Here's how he can change it

FileFootage

As Prince Charles grows closer to his King title, experts are speculating the future of wife Camilla Parker Bowles, predicting if the Duchess of Cornwall would be given the title of Queen.



When Charles and Camilla married after Princess Diana's death in 2005, they made a joint statement that she would be called “Princess Consort” rather than Queen once husband becomes King.

However, experts now predict that Charles might consult the government to change her title. Speaking to express.co.uk, Dr Robert Morris, from University College London’s Constitution Unit said:

"What we have thought in the Constitution Unit was that Charles would be wise to discuss this matter with the Prime Minister of the day.

“He really has to have the Government behind him if he wants to make the lady Queen, I think.

“Although opinion over Camilla has changed quite radically in recent years, it’s still a tender point.

“And the new King would be well advised to have the Government behind him in this matter.”

Meanwhile, Queen has recently appointed Camilla a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter at the New Year’s honours event which discreetly shows her approval towards the duchess' marriage with eldest child.