Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

The popular Apple TV series, The Morning Show has been renewed for a third season - with a third showrunner.

On Sunday, the streaming channel announced a multi-year deal with producer Charlotte Stoudt, confirming that the media-drama series, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will be renewed for its third season.

Stoudt (the producer of House of Cards) will join the series as showrunner and executive producer on the Emmy Award-winning series. She has replaced previous showrunner, Kerry Ehrin.

"I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show," Stoudt announced in a statement.

"The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

"It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

He continued, "We're excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television," he continued in his statement.

The Morning Show cast include stars Billy Crudrup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, and Steve Carell, with Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, and Ruairi O'Connor joining the series during season 2.