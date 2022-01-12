 
Kriti Sanon recalls ‘depressed’ night with Sushant Singh Rajput following ‘Raabta’

Kriti Sanon reflected on the failure of her film Raabta alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood star Kriti Sanon in a recent interview reflected on the failure of her film Raabta in which she starred alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 2017 Dinesh Vijan directorial, that featured Kriti and Sushant as two reincarnated star-crossed lovers, bombed at the box office upon release, and according to Kriti, left the team “really sulky” as a result.

Talking to Film Companion, Kriti recalled, “It was a funny night. We were all really sulky, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino (Dinesh) was just like, ‘Come over, guys, I’m in a bad mood’.”

“We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’” she added.

Kriti also revealed that an earlier draft of the film did not feature flashbacks, which ultimately became the film’s undoing.

“It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!'” said Kriti.

While Raabta failed to deliver at the box office, it cemented Kriti and Sushant’s on-screen chemistry and also featured an impressive soundtrack with songs like Ik Vaari Aa, Raabta, and Main Tera Boyfriend. 

