Thursday Jan 13 2022
Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday for the best performances in film and television in 2021. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Feb. 27.

BEST MOVIE CAST

"Belfast"

"Coda"

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

"Yellowstone"

BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

BEST ACTOR, MOVIE

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOVIE

Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-Yeon, "Squid Game"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-Jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"


