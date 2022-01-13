Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy bob Thornton's son, Harry James Thornton revealed that the actor sends him gifts every year on Christmas.

The Eternals actor officially parted her ways with the filmmaker in 2003 but according to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie has maintained good ties with her stepson.

During his conversation with the outlet on Wednesday, Thornton shared, “To this day, she (Jolie) still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that.”

“I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk,” he added.

He also gushed over his step-mother for being 'so fun'. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip. She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun,” he recalled.

Thornton is soon coming up with stunning performance in the new installment of E! reality series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.