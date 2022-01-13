 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love
Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox is full of symbols. 

Turning to his Instagram after announcing his engagement to the Transformers actress, the rapper shared hidden meaning behind the future bride's bling.

"yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022," he adorably penned the significance behind the proposal venue and ring.

Fox met Kelly on the sets of film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple made their relationship Instagram official after a few months.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son
Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel

Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel
Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination

Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination
Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4

Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4
Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo
Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date
Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial
American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game

American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game
‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

Latest

view all