Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Turning to his Instagram after announcing his engagement to the Transformers actress, the rapper shared hidden meaning behind the future bride's bling.

"yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022," he adorably penned the significance behind the proposal venue and ring.



Fox met Kelly on the sets of film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple made their relationship Instagram official after a few months.

