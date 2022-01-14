 
entertainment
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre 'not interested' in financial settlement

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

File Footage 


Virginia Giuffre may not be interested in a financial settlement but rather would want Prince Andrew to face the legal process, according to Giuffre’s attorney David Boies.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, he said that Giuffre may not be interested in money alone as she wants the Duke of York to admit to his wrongdoings.

"I think it's very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims. I don't think she has a firm view at this point, or could she, as to exactly what a solution should be.

"But I think what's going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she has made. A purely financial settlement is not anything that I think she's interested in."

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West
Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch

Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch
Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Prince Harry's first public appearance for 2022 confirmed

Prince Harry's first public appearance for 2022 confirmed

Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox to play Madonna in upcoming biopic?

Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox to play Madonna in upcoming biopic?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'private' video call with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'private' video call with Kate Middleton
‘Baby Shark’ becomes first-ever YouTube video to pass 10 billion views

‘Baby Shark’ becomes first-ever YouTube video to pass 10 billion views
Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend the holidays together post breakup?

Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend the holidays together post breakup?
Meghan Markle, Megan Fox compared over engagement ring price

Meghan Markle, Megan Fox compared over engagement ring price

‘Spider-Man’ comic book page fetches record $3.36 mn at auction

‘Spider-Man’ comic book page fetches record $3.36 mn at auction
Cardi B talks about 'suicidal' thoughts after being dubbed 'drug addict'

Cardi B talks about 'suicidal' thoughts after being dubbed 'drug addict'

Andrew Garfield admits Zendaya scene felt like 'second chance' with MJ

Andrew Garfield admits Zendaya scene felt like 'second chance' with MJ

Latest

view all