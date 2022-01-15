Sajal Aly death scene in 'Ishq-e-Laa' leaves fans in tears: 'She deserved better'

Sajal Aly has left fans teary-eyed after her impactful death scene in Ishq-e-Laa.

The star, who parted ways with the show like a hero, exuded strength and character during her time playing Shanaya. Soon after the star's final scene, fans started to flood in Twitter with appreciation.

"I'm crying, shanaya yar!" reacted one fan to the scene.



"These two deserved better," added another, referring to earlier drama Yaqeen Ka Safar.



"Sajal was so brilliant today!!! She legit made me cry so bad...People like Shanaya are very rare and one in million...Poor soul lost her life cause of those bastards," wrote another fan.

"Sajal's acting, her expressions are just next level bhayi mtlb pooray dramay ki sirf 2 hi episodes dekhi hein phir bhi i cried for shanaya. SAJAL ALY THE ACTOR IS INDEED UNPARALLELED," commented a fan.

"Shanaya had such a huge impact on the audience. She was literally an inspiration and a role model for many people. I wish she didn't have to die.#SajalAly as Shanaya will always be remembered," declared another.



