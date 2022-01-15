 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

John Cena lists multiple Marvel and DC projects he was rejected for

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

John Cena lists multiple Marvel and DC projects he was rejected for
John Cena lists multiple Marvel and DC projects he was rejected for 

John Cena recently shared that landing his first super-hero role of 'Peacemaker' character in The Suicide Squad, didn't come easy as he was rejected for multiple Marvel and DC projects.

During his conversation on Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the wrestler-turned actor got candid about getting roped-in for the Margot Robbie starrer.

He said, “I can't tell you how many superhero roles I've been rejected for. Shazam is certainly one. There was a brief try at the Deadpool universe, rejection.”(Quoted by Comic Book)

“There were a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I keep trying," he added.

The 44-year-old actor also reflected on not being able to helm a role in Shazam!, which was later played by Zachary Levi.

"I think like a child, so Shazam was super interesting to me...And when I read the script, a lot of times, like... this is the thing, I don't chase 'I want to do this,' I always have to read it," Cena explained.

More From Entertainment:

Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text

Dave Chappelle says he regrets not responding to Bob Saget’s last text
Queen Elizabeth removed Prince Andrew’s titles after discussions with Charles, William

Queen Elizabeth removed Prince Andrew’s titles after discussions with Charles, William
Kim Kardashian likes Julia Fox being 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan

Kim Kardashian likes Julia Fox being 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fan

Kim Kardashian security 'stopped' Kanye West from entering home with North

Kim Kardashian security 'stopped' Kanye West from entering home with North
Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’

Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown ‘at all costs’
Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports

Julia Fox ‘loves’ Kanye West’s new song, dissing Pete Davidson: reports
Prince Andrew to receive special medal from Queen despite sex scandal: Report

Prince Andrew to receive special medal from Queen despite sex scandal: Report
'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'

'Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson re-marriage 'important than ever' amid sex scandal'
Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children

Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children
Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday

Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday
Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why

Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report

Latest

view all