John Cena lists multiple Marvel and DC projects he was rejected for

John Cena recently shared that landing his first super-hero role of 'Peacemaker' character in The Suicide Squad, didn't come easy as he was rejected for multiple Marvel and DC projects.

During his conversation on Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the wrestler-turned actor got candid about getting roped-in for the Margot Robbie starrer.

He said, “I can't tell you how many superhero roles I've been rejected for. Shazam is certainly one. There was a brief try at the Deadpool universe, rejection.”(Quoted by Comic Book)

“There were a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I keep trying," he added.

The 44-year-old actor also reflected on not being able to helm a role in Shazam!, which was later played by Zachary Levi.

"I think like a child, so Shazam was super interesting to me...And when I read the script, a lot of times, like... this is the thing, I don't chase 'I want to do this,' I always have to read it," Cena explained.