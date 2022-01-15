 
Priyanka Chopra details how her one move sparked divorce rumours with Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who married in a lavish ceremony in 2018, have addressed rumours that they're getting a divorce in new interview.

The celebrity couple's fans began to speculate that they were splitting after Chopra changed her social handles back from “Priyanka Chopra Jonas” to “Priyanka Chopra” in November.

Priyanka had to take an immediate step to stop the speculation by leaving a flirtatious comment on her husband’s social media. “Damn! I just died in your arms.”

Chopra and Jonas, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, revealed how the  rumours impacted them.

The actress said: "It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate."

She continued: "It’s just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that."

Priyanka Chopra added: “But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."

