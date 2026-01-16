Mindy Kaling gives fans sneak peek into her past

Mindy Kaling is taking part in ongoing trend.

Kaling, 46, on Janurary 15, posted a photo carousel of herself on Instagram from 10 years ago as part of a viral challenge where people are comparing their 2016’s photos with the latest.

The Mindy Project alum revealed in her caption, though, that she almost chose not to. “I saw this 2016 trend and loved it and almost didn’t post because I look different," she wrote beneath her Instagram Carousel, adding, "But these pics are too fun not to share."

She continued, “(I wonder if anyone else can relate lol) but I loved this time and all my memories from then, so had to post! Enjoy!!!!”

Most of her throwback pictures were taken on the movie sets almost a decade ago.

The actress told People magazine in 2023 how her changed habits impacted her life and helped her staying in shape.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," the Never Have I Ever creator said while discussing the launch of her Mindy x Andie Swim Collection.

She added that the lifestyle change left her feeling “great.”

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much," Kaling told the outlet.

"The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."