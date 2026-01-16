Desmond Scott packs on PDA with mystery woman after Kristy files for divorce

Desmond Scott seems to be moving on from his wife of over a decade at lightning speed.

Kristy Scott, who goes by the name Kristy Sarah on social media, filed for divorce after nearly 11 years of their marriage, but Desmond isn't appear to have missed a beat.

Just days after the divorce news made headlines, shocking the popular TikTok couple’s fans, the chef was spotted passionately kissing a woman, who wasn't his wife and her identity hasn't been verified.

On Thursday, January 15, a video surfaced showing the 32-year-old internet star cosying up with a mystery woman at a bar Sante in Houston.

He seemed unfazed by the media attention or the crumbling state of his marriage, appearing very comfortable as the woman sat on his lap while they engaged in what was described as "full make-out mode like a pair of teenagers."

Their behavior, reportedly more appropriate for a private setting, drew eyes in public as they displayed their intimacy openly.

The video quickly went viral, with fans divided, some criticising Desmond, while others argued he should be left alone during this difficult period.

For the unversed, Kristy filed for divorce from Desmond on December 30, 2025, after being married to him for over a decade.

According to court records obtained by People, she cited alleged infidelity as the reason for the split, allegations that Desmond’s recent actions seem to have confirmed.

The estranged couple shares two sons, seven-year-old Vance and six-year-old Westin, who often appeared in their family content on social media.