Molly-Mae Hague hints at possible future split from Tommy Fury?

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly spoken about the 'trauma' she experienced and the therapy she underwent following her split from Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island star, 26, decided to part ways with the boxer, also, 26, in 2024 after five years together, with Tommy later confessing that it his heavy drinking that led to the breakup of their relationship.

However, later the couple reconciled and share daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae has since opened up about the impact of the split in the latest instalment of her docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

In the final three episodes of series two, which hit Prime Video on Friday, Molly-Mae described her break-up with Tommy as 'her biggest trauma'.

She said: 'It was deep. The past does affect me. I'm an avoider and I struggle to face things head-on. My biggest trauma would be my break-up last year.'

Despite their reconciliation, Molly also opened up on her fears that history could repeat itself, reported Daily Mail.

She added: 'Therapy has helped me clear my head and go into this next chapter with a strong mindset. I feel confident in my decision and how amazing this will be for us as a family.'

This new run of episodes sees Molly-Mae overcome her insecurities to walk the runway for L'Oreal Paris, as well as begin working on her big-money collaboration with Adidas.