'Titanic' fan goes viral for turning apartment into infamous ship

'Titanic' Superfan turned NYC apartment into the ship all by herself

Titanic, the historical ship and the movie, both have millions of fans, but model Sarah Boll showed her dedication in a creatively unique way.

The 38-year-old superfan turned her home, an apartment in Manhattan, into the vessel through hundreds of days' worth of hard work and passion for the movie.

Boll went viral all over social media after she shared videos of herself giving her apartment a makeover and inviting her friends and family to surprise them.

The social media personality shared that she has watched the movie about “500 times” and found the direction for the makeover through her imagination.

Boll has also been able to visit many historical sites that preserved some traces of the wreckage. One of her own DIY projects includes a necklace made of the actual coal from the wreckage.

“I would just buy tons of different shades of blue fabric. And then I would just experiment with that,” Boll previously told People Magazine, adding that the idea began as a Halloween decoration plan which turned into a full-fledged apartment transformation.

Boll’s living room is inspired by the Verandah Cafe in the original Titanic, while her bedroom is a model of the boat after the wreckage.

Many fans on social media urged Boll to open the space for visitations for a closer experience, but she has moved on to her next project, turning her apartment from the Titanic into the World of Oz.