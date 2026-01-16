Matt Damon accuses Ben Affleck of 'vanity' after crucial scene in new movie

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon take playful digs at each other in 'The Rip' promo

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon might be the keepers of each other’s secrets, but in true best friend fashion, they continue to roast each other in interviews.

The 53-year-old actor was asked about the striking scene in his new movie with Damon, 55, The Rip, where he appears shirtless and he tried to defend the choice.

“Now who would win in a fight? Because Ben, when you took your top off at the start of the show for no reason… Geez, you’re ripped up,” Brendan Fevola quipped during an interview at The Fox 101.9’s Fifi, Fev & Nick.

Responding to the host, the Deep Waters star said, “There was a reason! I want people to see it. I don’t go to the gym for nothing. I’m middle-aged, I’ll take all the…you know. It’s going away. I want it memorialised before it’s gone.”

However, his Good Will Hunting co-star had another name for it, and said, “It’s called actor vanity.”

The longtime friends and collaborators continue to take jabs at each other throughout the press tour of their new movie, and joked about the same shirtless scene in another interview the same day.

“He changed his shirt for a scene in this movie and boy, did they tweak the lighting for a long time on that bathroom, just shadows, just getting everything just perfect for him,” Damon told Entertainment Tonight.

While Affleck tried to convince the audience that the scene was crucial for the character’s development, Damon did not believe in the theory.

Damon and Affleck’s movie is set to be released on January 16.