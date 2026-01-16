Tom Brady makes rare confession about Gisele Bundchen divorce

Tom Brady opens up about moving on from Gisele Bundchen amid budding romance

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been separated for over three years, but he still looks back at it as a very difficult time in his life.

The 48-year-old retired athlete rarely talks about that part of his life, but in a recent interview, he admitted that his last football season before retirement did not go as planned because of the difficulties in his personal life.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared, “My last season was tough. I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue," in conversation with ML Football.

Brady confessed that his personal challenges made it hard to focus on the game in 2023, “it was very … it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play,” he said.

The star athlete went on to note that his goal had always been to retire at 45 and spend time with his kids — Benjamin, 16 and Vivian, 13, whom he shares with the model.

Brady is also father to son, Jack, 18, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, however, things didn’t quite go as planned and his personal life took a turn.

This comes after Brady subtly responded to the ongoing rumours of romance with Alix Earle by saying, "I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids.”

The duo sparked rumours when they were seen getting cosy at the New Year’s celebration at St. Barths.