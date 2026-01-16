'BBC' thinks Alison Hammond could be 'comedy gold' like Traitors' Alan Carr

New year, new opportunities for Alison Hammond.

The ITV presenter, 50, has been contacted by the organisation for their hit flagship spin-off show.

She is thought to be 'keen' to showcase her capabilities on the program, as Beeb bosses are reportedly convinced she will be 'comedy gold,' according to the Sun.

A source told the publication: 'The Beeb thinks she could be comedy gold, just like Alan Carr.

'Alison is naturally very funny and they think she could end up being hugely successful.

'The pot of talent wanting to take part is overflowing, so they have a lot to weigh up.'

Contracts might not be signed until later in the year, but the BBC is said to be very interested in signing her. Danny Dyer and Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones are also among the potential candidates for the show.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the ultimate game of deception has been captivating audiences since its 2022 debut.

This comes after Alison expressed her gratitude and praised her trainer's support and kindness during her incredible 1-stone weight loss journey.

Alison has lost an astonishing 11 stone over the past five years, prompted by the discovery that she was pre-diabetic – a situation she has reversed with healthier food choices and workouts.