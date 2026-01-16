Lo Bosworth Natale shares first photo of new born baby

Lo Bosworth Natale and her husband Dom Natale are officially parents of one now.

The couple, who tied the knot when the American TV personality was four months pregnant, welcomed their first child together, announcing the delightful news on social media.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, January 15, The Hills alum offered an adorable first look at her baby girl and also revealed the new addition’s name.

"Our girl Nelle is here," the doting mother wrote in the caption. "She started the year by surprising us two weeks early, but really, she was right on time."

"Our teeny one is named for her Oma and already so loved," she added before sweetly concluding, "More to come! Love, The Natale Family."

The first snapshot featured the baby girl bundled in soft wraps, resting in her mother’s warm embrace.

Wearing a pink and blue beanie adorned with a large bow, the little angel had fallen asleep as her mother captured the heart-melting moment.

In the next slide of the carousel, there was a picture of the new parents. Lo took the selfie while in labour at the hospital, with Dom sitting by her bedside.

The comments section was flooded with her Laguna Beach and The Hills costar Lauren Conrad expressing excitement for the family.

"Welcome to the world sweet girl!! So happy for you you guys [white heart emoji]," Conrad wrote.