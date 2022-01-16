 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Harry wants judicial review of UKs decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Prince Harry has applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK, a legal representative for the Sussexes confirmed.

The Duke of Sussex feels “unable to return” with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet due to high threat levels. 

He has argued that his privately funded US protection team needs access to the necessary UK intelligence to keep his family safe as opposed to using taxpayer funded security.

A spokesperson pointed out that the hostility of a range of extremist groups and fixated people have made the environment in the UK risky. 

Harry’s own security team can’t currently replicate the standard of security a royal receives in the UK due to the Home Office’s recent decision,


More From Entertainment:

Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles

Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles
'Vikings' Bjorn actor pays tribute to his mother

'Vikings' Bjorn actor pays tribute to his mother

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Kate Middleton's mother prepares for 67th birthday

Kate Middleton's mother prepares for 67th birthday

Prince Harry thinks 'it's too dangerous' to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK: report

Prince Harry thinks 'it's too dangerous' to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK: report
Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox put on a steamy display in new photoshoot

Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox put on a steamy display in new photoshoot
Prince Andrew's lawyers want to question his accuser Virginia's husband and psychologist as witnesses

Prince Andrew's lawyers want to question his accuser Virginia's husband and psychologist as witnesses
Kate Middleton could save monarchy amid scandal and crisis: 'Windsors’ future lies in her hands'

Kate Middleton could save monarchy amid scandal and crisis: 'Windsors’ future lies in her hands'
Priyanka Chopra details how her one move sparked divorce rumours with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra details how her one move sparked divorce rumours with Nick Jonas
Meghan Markle's onscreen lover slams trolls attacking the Duchess

Meghan Markle's onscreen lover slams trolls attacking the Duchess
Prince Charles faces burning questions about Andrew’s exile during public appearance

Prince Charles faces burning questions about Andrew’s exile during public appearance
From ‘Exile On Main St’ to ‘Transformer’, classic rock albums turning 50

From ‘Exile On Main St’ to ‘Transformer’, classic rock albums turning 50

Latest

view all