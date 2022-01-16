Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Prince Harry has applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK, a legal representative for the Sussexes confirmed.



The Duke of Sussex feels “unable to return” with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet due to high threat levels.

He has argued that his privately funded US protection team needs access to the necessary UK intelligence to keep his family safe as opposed to using taxpayer funded security.



A spokesperson pointed out that the hostility of a range of extremist groups and fixated people have made the environment in the UK risky.

Harry’s own security team can’t currently replicate the standard of security a royal receives in the UK due to the Home Office’s recent decision,





