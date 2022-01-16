Kanye West arrives at Chicago's birthday after claiming Kim K hid the location

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian has ensured he does not know daughter Chicago's birthday party location.

In a video of driving across town, seemingly in search of the birthday venue, Kanye claimed that he was not 'allowed to know' where the bash is being held.

"I'm just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was," Kanye said in the video. "There's nothing legal that saying that this is the kind of games that's being played, it's the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I'm just not playing, I'm taking control of my narrative this year."

"I was supposed to be in Miami recording my album. My whole schedule is all based around on me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I'm in their life, that's the whole point, I have the money they take so many fathers just throughout America, they've been taking the fathers out of homes purposely so I'm speaking up, I'm using my voice to say, "This ain't going to keep happening, this narrative and that... happened, "West added.

"It's a lot of people that's not in a position where they ain't got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby mamas be playing games, the grandmas will be playing games like this, and it's like as y'all know, that ain't going to play like that with me," he concluded.

Shockingly, in one of the birthday attendee's Instagram Stories, Kanye was later spotted chilling alongside Kris Jenner, drinking together.



