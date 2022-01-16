 
Sunday Jan 16 2022
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood: see pics

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Karina Kaif is melting million hearts with her swoon-worthy smile as she shared a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood just a day after spending loved-up Lohri – folk Indian-Punjabi festival, with her hubby, Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram on January 16, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped a series of gorgeous clicks as she radiated happiness in bright red oversized shirt.

Kaif, who flew off to Indore last week to join Kaushal, captioned her recent post, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie."

The newly-wedded couple recently dropped adorable snaps as they celebrated one month of their wedding. While gushing over her partner, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, “Happppyyyyy one month my,” adding a heart emoji.

On the professional front, the diva is busy shooting for Merry Christmas and will soon kick off the shoot of Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan,

Meanwhile, Kaushal is currently shooting for upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan, helmed by Laxman Utekar. 

