Kriti Sanon slams criticism over her appearance: ‘I am not a plastic doll’

Kriti Sanon slams criticism over her appearance

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has touched upon facing body-shaming and criticism about her looks in a new interview.

Recently, during her chat with Bollywood Bubble, the Mimi actor talked about facing comments on her appearance as she was criticised for her nose, gummy smile, and lips and how she tackled it with grace.

Sharing her views on the same, Kriti said, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once (she laughs)."

She further added, "I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll."

“People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little things that people don’t say directly ki ‘yeh change karo (change this)’. I feel like those things everyone hears," she revealed.

She went on to say," Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody."

On the work front, Kriti was seen in Hum Do Hamare Do and Mimi last year and now gearing up for her next film Adipurush with Prabhas. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Kriti will also be a part of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's untitled next.