Monday Jan 17 2022
What similarities do Shaheen, Shahid share in these photos?

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Cricket stars Shahid Afridi (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/Instagram
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi are two of the most beloved cricket stars of the country — and they both share a bond of respect for each other.

Recently, the stars posted photos on their Twitter and Instagram handles to show some similarities.

Shaheen, taking to Instagram, shared a photo, where he could be seen wearing Lahore Qalandars' jersey, with a portrait of Shahid hanging on the wall in the background.

Similarly, Shahid shared a photo on Twitter of his visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, in which a picture of the young pace sensation can be seen in the background.

Meanwhile, fans were delighted to see the two stars in a photo together.

"Father in law at the back," Sami Bari, an Instagram user, wrote on Shaheen's post.

Maha Khan said: "Handsome susar (father-in-law) & damad (son-in-law) in one frame."

Another Instagram user wrote: "Afridi ki Shahid Afridi ke sath pic (A picture of Afridi with Shahid Afridi)."

Minahil Sheikh responded: "Two legends in one frame."

