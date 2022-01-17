 
entertainment
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security row drags Prince Charles, Camilla

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move to seek police protection in the UK has unveiled a royal affair which took place more than 20 years ago.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, in a post on twitter, Prince Charles had privately sought police security for Camilla Parker.

"THROWBACK: In May 2002, The Guardian carried a report claiming that Prince Charles privately paid for two full-time police protection officers for his then-longterm mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. A Palace spokesperson called it a 'private matter',” he tweeted.

Dating back in 2002, it was reported that the Prince of Wales was paying for two full-time security staff out of his own pocket.

Prince Charles's spokeswoman said: "Whatever the prince is providing is a private matter."

The story was unearthed after Prince Harry was rejected by the Home Office to pay for his own police protection when visiting the UK. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Prince Charles 'grew closer' in Megxit aftermath

Prince William, Prince Charles 'grew closer' in Megxit aftermath

Gigi, Bella Hadid’s father urges fans to pray for his ailing sister

Gigi, Bella Hadid’s father urges fans to pray for his ailing sister
Prince Harry is behaving like a shameless, entitled hypocrite: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry is behaving like a shameless, entitled hypocrite: Piers Morgan
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'intimate' wedding plans are already rolling: reports

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'intimate' wedding plans are already rolling: reports
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox stun in first event appearance since engagement

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox stun in first event appearance since engagement
‘America's Funniest Home Videos’ honours late host Bob Saget, ‘A comedy legend’

‘America's Funniest Home Videos’ honours late host Bob Saget, ‘A comedy legend’
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours
Kanye West holds another party for daughter’s birthday after hitting Kim Kardashian’s

Kanye West holds another party for daughter’s birthday after hitting Kim Kardashian’s

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday note for her friend Alana

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday note for her friend Alana
Jeff Goldblum leads the Hollywood men on ramp in Milan

Jeff Goldblum leads the Hollywood men on ramp in Milan
Eminem references Obama family in his first song of 2022

Eminem references Obama family in his first song of 2022
Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to the 'fashion icon'

Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to the 'fashion icon'

Latest

view all