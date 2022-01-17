 
entertainment
Monday Jan 17 2022
Drew Barrymore recalls thinking of 'Scream' co-star Courteney Cox as 'mature person'

Drew Barrymore admitted that she used to think of her Scream co-star Courteney Cox as a 'safe and mature' person.

During her conversation with on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actor reflected on thriving her bond with the Friends alum while filming 1996 horror movie.

She shared, “I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant.

"I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?'" she recalled.

The mother of two also expressed that she thought of Cox as a “the mature, safe person in the room."

Cox added, “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask!"

Meanwhile, the stars’ much-acclaimed horror film’s fifth instalment hit cinemas on Friday.  

