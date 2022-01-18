 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Dhanush, wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth split after 18 years

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Dhanush and filmmaker wife Aishwarya Rajnikanth have announced their divorce in a joint statement.

Tamil actor Rajnikanth's daughter turned to her Twitter on Monday to share that she has split from the Atrangi Re star after 18 years 0f togetherness.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in his note

"No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!" Aishwaryaa captioned hers.

Dhanush and Aishwarya said their vows in 2004. The couple shares sons Yatra and Linga.

