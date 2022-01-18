Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1

Netflix has decided to take down model Paris Hilton’s cooking show, Cooking With Paris after one season, Deadline reported.

The six-episode cooking reality show, featured the Life Is Simple star flaunting her cooking skills, with a touch of fashion and glamour.

The cooking show has been cancelled for its next season after the streaming giant has opted not to renew the show for a second season.

The actress and singer’s culinary program premiered in August, during which Hilton, 40, cooked a variety of recipes; from marshmallows to turkey, alongside a range of celebrity guests, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

Cooking With Paris provided fans a glimpse for the hotel heiress’ signature glam style, including her gorgeous outfits and diamond-studded utensils such as crystal-encrusted spatula.