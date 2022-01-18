 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1
Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1

Netflix has decided to take down model Paris Hilton’s cooking show, Cooking With Paris after one season, Deadline reported.

The six-episode cooking reality show, featured the Life Is Simple star flaunting her cooking skills, with a touch of fashion and glamour.

The cooking show has been cancelled for its next season after the streaming giant has opted not to renew the show for a second season.

The actress and singer’s culinary program premiered in August, during which Hilton, 40, cooked a variety of recipes; from marshmallows to turkey, alongside a range of celebrity guests, including Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, mom Kathy Hilton, and sister Nicky Hilton.

Cooking With Paris provided fans a glimpse for the hotel heiress’ signature glam style, including her gorgeous outfits and diamond-studded utensils such as crystal-encrusted spatula.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo

Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo
John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh
Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set
Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II

Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II
Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister

Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister
Betty White 100th birthday: Star glows in unseen photo taken before death

Betty White 100th birthday: Star glows in unseen photo taken before death
Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview

Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview
Prince Harry declares war on royal family?

Prince Harry declares war on royal family?
Kendall Jenner puts her killer curves on display in latest styling session

Kendall Jenner puts her killer curves on display in latest styling session
Pregnant Kylie Jenner landed a permanent restraining order against a fan

Pregnant Kylie Jenner landed a permanent restraining order against a fan
More than friends? Prince Andrew may have dated disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell

More than friends? Prince Andrew may have dated disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell

Latest

view all