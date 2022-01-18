 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West
Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s clash around co-parenting has been creating a massive buzz recently despite the Skims founder’s efforts to ‘ignore’ the drama.

The 41-year-old mogul is reportedly trying to not let her children get affected by the ‘complicated’ matters between the former couple.

According to People, “It’s a lot of drama right now.... Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn't want the kids to know what's going on."

“It's all getting very complicated," the outlet quoted its source.

Meanwhile, E! also reported that West’s recent public bashing is making it difficult for Kardashian to remain ‘neutral towards Kanye’.

“Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media," the outlet quoted its source. "He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."

The insider also added that the Flashing Lights rapper “was never not invited” to daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday.

“Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together," it added.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Garfield hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone
Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report

Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report
BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited

BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited
‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats
Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch

Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch
Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1

Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1
Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo

Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo
John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh
Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set
Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II

Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II
Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister

Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister

Latest

view all