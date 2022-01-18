Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s clash around co-parenting has been creating a massive buzz recently despite the Skims founder’s efforts to ‘ignore’ the drama.

The 41-year-old mogul is reportedly trying to not let her children get affected by the ‘complicated’ matters between the former couple.

According to People, “It’s a lot of drama right now.... Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn't want the kids to know what's going on."

“It's all getting very complicated," the outlet quoted its source.

Meanwhile, E! also reported that West’s recent public bashing is making it difficult for Kardashian to remain ‘neutral towards Kanye’.

“Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media," the outlet quoted its source. "He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."

The insider also added that the Flashing Lights rapper “was never not invited” to daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday.

“Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together," it added.