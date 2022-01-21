 
Sam Asghari generating 'positivity' amid Britney Spears family feud

Britney Spears beloved fiance Sam Asghari is trying to keep her calm amid her family drama.

The 40-year-old, who has just successfully terminated her 13-year- long conservatorship is struggling to move on from past traumas, especially when her sister Jamie Lynn Spears autobiography details outrageous claims about the pop star.

"There is just so much hate towards her family. All she wanted was to move on from the conservatorship and be happy," says the source as per PEOPLE. "But Britney is still very hurt. Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her."

The source adds, "Sam likes to keep things positive. He is trying his best to distract her from all the drama. He is trying to help her move on from all the hate." 

Britney and Same announced their engagement in 2021. The couple has been dating for the past five years and is all set to get married this year, reportedly.

