Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer, Gehraiyaan, is out now and fans are already in love with the actress’ impeccable acting in the upcoming romance-drama.

While fans and fellow industry peers have lauded the Piku actress’ performance in the trailer, which arrived on Thursday, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh has also shared his reaction on his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba star showered love on his wife as he praised her performance in the trailer and described it ‘moody, sexy and intense.’





Sharing a Gehraiyaan still of Deepika on Instagram, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Moody, sexy and intense!!! (fire emoticons) Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! and my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx (tongue out icons) @deepikapadukone, produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar (wink icon)."

Ranveer’s post was quickly noticed by the Bajirao Mastani starlet. She ‘liked’ the post, along with many others like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Ananya Panday also reacted to Ranveer's post, “You’re the fave.” Dhairya Karwa, who plays Deepika's boyfriend in the film, commented, “Bhai (heart emoticon).” Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a heart icon in the comments section.





Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan narrates the story of a complex modern relationship - starring Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya Karwa in important roles.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.