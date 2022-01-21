 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer
Ranveer Singh showers love on his ‘babygirl’ Deepika Padukone in ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer, Gehraiyaan, is out now and fans are already in love with the actress’ impeccable acting in the upcoming romance-drama.

While fans and fellow industry peers have lauded the Piku actress’ performance in the trailer, which arrived on Thursday, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh has also shared his reaction on his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba star showered love on his wife as he praised her performance in the trailer and described it ‘moody, sexy and intense.’


Sharing a Gehraiyaan still of Deepika on Instagram, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Moody, sexy and intense!!! (fire emoticons) Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! and my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx (tongue out icons) @deepikapadukone, produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar (wink icon)."

Ranveer’s post was quickly noticed by the Bajirao Mastani starlet. She ‘liked’ the post, along with many others like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Ananya Panday also reacted to Ranveer's post, “You’re the fave.” Dhairya Karwa, who plays Deepika's boyfriend in the film, commented, “Bhai (heart emoticon).” Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a heart icon in the comments section.


Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan narrates the story of a complex modern relationship - starring Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya Karwa in important roles.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

Salman Khan hints at new teasers, projects in cryptic Twitter post, 'Sab sunn raha hoon'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary
Tashi Kalidasa spills Sajal Aly is her favourite co-star: 'I love how she cries'

Tashi Kalidasa spills Sajal Aly is her favourite co-star: 'I love how she cries'
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'

Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'
Deepika Padukone 'completely stripped' her emotions for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone 'completely stripped' her emotions for Gehraiyaan
Yasir Hussain starrer ‘Javed Iqbal’ biopic gets a new release date

Yasir Hussain starrer ‘Javed Iqbal’ biopic gets a new release date

Vicky Kaushal tunes into Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful track as he gets stuck in traffic

Vicky Kaushal tunes into Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful track as he gets stuck in traffic
Ali Fazal mocked for 'acting' during his Umrah visit to Makkah

Ali Fazal mocked for 'acting' during his Umrah visit to Makkah
More about newbie hijabi rapper Eva B from Coke Studio's 'Kana Yaari'

More about newbie hijabi rapper Eva B from Coke Studio's 'Kana Yaari'
Zareen Khan not a 'monkey' on Salman Khan's back: 'I work hard'

Zareen Khan not a 'monkey' on Salman Khan's back: 'I work hard'
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor wow fans with steamy photoshoot: See Photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor wow fans with steamy photoshoot: See Photos

Latest

view all