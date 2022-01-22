Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been blessed with a baby who reportedly arrived 12 weeks before the due time.

According to Daily Mail, the delivery was scheduled for April but Pee Cee gave birth to her first child, who was born via surrogate, at 27th week at a Southern California hospital on Sunday.

To go by the reports, the Matrix Resurrections actor is expected to remain admitted at the hospital until ‘she is healthy enough.’

Taking to social media on Friday, the couple announced their arrival of their baby in a brief statement.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji),” the statement reads.

They have not revealed the baby’s gender however the reports are hinting that ‘it’s a girl’.

