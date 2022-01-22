 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child 12 weeks early: reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been blessed with a baby who reportedly arrived 12 weeks before the due time.

According to Daily Mail, the delivery was scheduled for April but Pee Cee gave birth to her first child, who was born via surrogate, at 27th week at a Southern California hospital on Sunday.

To go by the reports, the Matrix Resurrections actor is expected to remain admitted at the hospital until ‘she is healthy enough.’

Taking to social media on Friday, the couple announced their arrival of their baby in a brief statement. 

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji),” the statement reads.

They have not revealed the baby’s gender however the reports are hinting that ‘it’s a girl’.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth preparing Prince William as future king: Here's how

Queen Elizabeth preparing Prince William as future king: Here's how
Prince Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's makeup post divorce: 'Creepy'

Prince Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's makeup post divorce: 'Creepy'
Lee Min-ho wishes ‘Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye on her wedding

Lee Min-ho wishes ‘Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye on her wedding
Prince Andrew 'laughed' at maid bitten by his favourite dog: Report

Prince Andrew 'laughed' at maid bitten by his favourite dog: Report
BTS’ RM visits Jaehyo Lee Gallery, posts pictures of sculpture works on his IG handle

BTS’ RM visits Jaehyo Lee Gallery, posts pictures of sculpture works on his IG handle

Prince Andrew scolded by Queen over 'bizarre' toilet quarrel with Prince Charles

Prince Andrew scolded by Queen over 'bizarre' toilet quarrel with Prince Charles
Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck name necklace, asks fans for fashion advice

Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck name necklace, asks fans for fashion advice
Khloe Kardashian bans Tristan Thompson from staying in her $37m mansion

Khloe Kardashian bans Tristan Thompson from staying in her $37m mansion
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund part ways after three years of dating: reports

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund part ways after three years of dating: reports
Gigi Hadid’s father calls her ‘Princess of Nazareth’

Gigi Hadid’s father calls her ‘Princess of Nazareth’
Demi Lovato dramatically announces to end pop music career, returns to rock

Demi Lovato dramatically announces to end pop music career, returns to rock
'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Latest

view all