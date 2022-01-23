 
Priyanka Chopra dropped the baby hint exactly two months ago: Here's How

Priyanka Chopra dropped the baby hint exactly two months ago: Here's How

Priyanka Chopra had subtly hinted fans at an upcoming baby exactly two months ago!

The Quantico star prepared a special performance for Jonas Brothers Family Roast in 2021 where she shocked her singer husband saying that they were 'expecting.'

"We are the only couple who doesn't have kids yet," Priyanka, 38, said referring to brother-in-laws Joe and Kevin Jonas who are already fathers. "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement...Sorry babe..."

She jokingly clarifed after long silence, "Nick and I are expecting...To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow."

Nick, who had the most shocking face expressions during Priyanka's little joke, are now a clear indication that the duo was indeed hiding the big news.

On Friday, Nick and Priyanka announced the birth of a child via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they wrote on their respective accounts. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

