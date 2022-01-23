 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West and Julia Fox get emotional as they enjoy reunion in Miami amid criticism

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Kanye West and Julia Fox get emotional as they enjoy reunion in Miami amid criticism

Rapper Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox threw their arms around each other as they enjoyed loved-filled moments in Miami where their relationship began on New Year's Eve.

The new lovebirds were spotted enjoying an affectionate reunion at the airport in Miami on Saturday. The duo got emotional after returning to the city where their relationship began during a night of partying on New Year's Eve.

The 31-year-old actress, with teary eyes, struck to the rapper's chest  and threw her arms around her beau. The two were wearing matching black ensembles.

Kanye West and Julia Fox get emotional as they enjoy reunion in Miami amid criticism

Kim Kardashian's ex opted for a comfortable-looking ensemble and carried a backpack. While, Julia put her enviably chiseled midriff in display in a clinging black crop top and tight matching trousers, which threw her curves into relief as she headed toward Kanye to wrap him in a warm embrace.

Julia Fox looking stunning as she pulled back blonde hair up into a high ponytail, the Screenshot actress accessorized with a handbag. She also wore high-heeled black leather shoes and earrings to elevate her look.

Kanye West and Julia Fox get emotional as they enjoy reunion in Miami amid criticism

Their latest date comes day-after Julia Fox responded to those who think her relationship with Kanye West is based on “fame,” “clout” and “money,” revealing that dating rich men is no big deal for the “Uncut Gems” star.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’  Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” Julia Fox proclaimed on Friday’s episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s hilarious take on Kardashians leaves internet in splits

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s hilarious take on Kardashians leaves internet in splits
Prince William 'raging' with Prince Harry since explosive Oprah sit-down

Prince William 'raging' with Prince Harry since explosive Oprah sit-down

Kate Middleton set to make another history

Kate Middleton set to make another history
Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons

Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons
Sarah Ferugson 'laughed' at Prince Andrew's teddy bears with royal expert

Sarah Ferugson 'laughed' at Prince Andrew's teddy bears with royal expert
Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement
Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'
ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name

ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name
Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers
Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles

Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham
The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify

The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify

Latest

view all