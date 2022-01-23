 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'raging' with Prince Harry since explosive Oprah sit-down

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

File Footage 


Prince William is said to still be "raging" with his brother Prince Harry since the latter did an explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

It was alleged that the Duke of Cambridge was so angry at his brother that he did not want him to be reunited with him for the statue unveiling ceremony of their late mother Princess Diana.

"William and Harry are as far apart as it’s possible to be — emotionally and physically," a source said at the time. 

"Their relationship is at rock bottom. William’s raging with Harry after the Oprah interview.

"He is so angry with him that it’s totally unthinkable at the moment for them to be happily reunited and stood together at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. It’ll take a lot of work to patch things up so they can put on a united front."

While the two brothers eventually went on to unveil the statue together, things did not improve from there as they still continued to remain distant. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton set to make another history

Kate Middleton set to make another history
Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons

Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons
Sarah Ferugson 'laughed' at Prince Andrew's teddy bears with royal expert

Sarah Ferugson 'laughed' at Prince Andrew's teddy bears with royal expert
Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement
Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'
ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name

ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name
Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers
Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles

Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham
The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify

The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike day after multi-vehilce accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike day after multi-vehilce accident
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife celebrates his Netflix movie ‘Babamın Kemanı’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife celebrates his Netflix movie ‘Babamın Kemanı’

Latest

view all