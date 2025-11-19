 
Margaret Colin recalls bumping into Blake Lively after years

Margaret Colin addressed seeing 'Gossip Girl' co-star Blake Lively after years

November 19, 2025

Margaret Colin is proving that the Gossip Girl bond never truly fades.

As fans know, Blake Lively famously portrayed Serena van der Woodsen, the effortlessly glam it-girl of Manhattan's Upper East Side, in the hit CW teen drama. 

Today, she shares four children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin, with husband Ryan Reynolds. 

Colin, meanwhile, played Eleanor Waldorf, the chic and formidable mother of Leighton Meester’s Blair.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Colin revealed that she recently caught up with Lively, 13 years after the show went off the air, and the unexpected run-in was sweeter than fans could imagine.

“I ran into Blake on the street, which was hysterical because she’s such a big star now. It was a big bear hug on the streets of New York, and she was just having lunch in a cafe,” she began.

She went on to reflect on the serendipity of the encounter. 

“That was really wild. That was a couple of months ago after I came back from shooting in Vancouver,” she explained. “What are the odds?”

Calling their random reunion “good,” Colin also offered a warm update on Lively, 38.

“She’s a happy mom, and she’s doing really good,” she remarked in conclusion.

