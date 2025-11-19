Larsa Pippen implies Jeff Coby is close to proposing

Photo: Larsa Pippen reveals she has shared ring preferences with Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen has revealed that her boyfriend, Jeff Coby, may be getting ready to propose.

Back in July, the reality star shared with PEOPLE Magazine that the couple had been openly discussing their future and preparing to take the next step in their relationship.

“I feel like we're on a really good path right now,” Pippen said at the time.

“We get along with everything. He's been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I've been giving him little hints.”

“We haven't really talked about the size, but we just talked about [how] I like the brilliant cut or an oval,” she continued, calling those shapes “really cute.”

Now, as per the latest report by PEOPLE Magazine, Pippen has been actively helping the athlete choose the perfect ring.

During a recent confessional at BravoCon, she revealed that she has been showing the 31-year-old professional basketball player examples of what she loves.

“I have shown Jeff different rings and things like that,” she shared, noting that she has been clear about her preferences whenever her beau plans to pop the question.