Adam Sandler weighs in on rare bond with Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly remained close over the years

Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

Photo: Adam Sandler heaps praise for Jennifer Aniston: 'Bestfriend'

Adam Brody is seemingly close friends with Jennifer Aniston.

Reportedly, the doting friend could not hold back his admiration for Jennifer Aniston, or her blossoming relationship with Jim Curtis, during a heartfelt moment at Elle's Women in Hollywood event.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the actor expressed how delighted he and his wife Jackie were that Aniston found love with Jim Curtis while presenting her with one of the night's top honors at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“When we are around you, me and [my wife] Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve," he began on stage.

He also added, "We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you, Jack.”

The star starring alongside George Clooney in Jay Kelly went on to praise the 56-year-old actress’ warm nature and good humor, noting, “I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I’ve ever met."

"I’ve only seen her angry maybe, like, two and a half times in the 40 years I’ve hung out with her. Jennifer is beautiful, everyone knows that. She makes us smile and laugh."

Closing on a tender note, Sandler remarked, "And she has a warmth to her that is intoxicating. She is everyone’s best friend.”

