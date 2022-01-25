 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch
Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch

Dakota Johnson must’ve sighed in relief that her beau Chris Martin is a tech-savvy as he recently helped her log onto a Zoom meeting of her virtual Sundance Q&A.

Johnson was slated to appear in a virtual session to promote her film Cha Cha Real Smooth on Sunday as a part of 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

However, when the festival programmer Charlie Sextro introduced the 32-year-old actor, Johnson was spotted in an awkward post. 

Viewers quickly figured out that she was facing difficulties whit her camera.

Just when the session was about turn into a bummer, the Coldplay rocker appeared on the screen as he helped his girlfriend in adjust the camera while the The Lost Daughter actor couldn’t stop giggle.

Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch

Although, the My Universe singer’s cameo was brief and blurred, fans managed to catch him in a blink of eye as he made a peace sign to the camera before disappearing.


More From Entertainment:

Watch: Daniel Craig realizes his forehead is bleeding during an interview

Watch: Daniel Craig realizes his forehead is bleeding during an interview

Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan mourns death of Ayberk Pekcan

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan mourns death of Ayberk Pekcan
The Batman leaked clip: Robert Pattinson saves child in a funeral

The Batman leaked clip: Robert Pattinson saves child in a funeral
Taylor Swift savages Damon Albarn for targeting her song-writing: 'So damaging'

Taylor Swift savages Damon Albarn for targeting her song-writing: 'So damaging'

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shop baby girl items for pregnant Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shop baby girl items for pregnant Kylie Jenner
Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler
Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family

Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family
Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'

Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'
Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music

Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music
Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report

Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report

Latest

view all