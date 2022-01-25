Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson to log onto Zoom: Watch

Dakota Johnson must’ve sighed in relief that her beau Chris Martin is a tech-savvy as he recently helped her log onto a Zoom meeting of her virtual Sundance Q&A.

Johnson was slated to appear in a virtual session to promote her film Cha Cha Real Smooth on Sunday as a part of 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

However, when the festival programmer Charlie Sextro introduced the 32-year-old actor, Johnson was spotted in an awkward post.

Viewers quickly figured out that she was facing difficulties whit her camera.

Just when the session was about turn into a bummer, the Coldplay rocker appeared on the screen as he helped his girlfriend in adjust the camera while the The Lost Daughter actor couldn’t stop giggle.

Although, the My Universe singer’s cameo was brief and blurred, fans managed to catch him in a blink of eye as he made a peace sign to the camera before disappearing.



