Justin Baldoni, his studio face another federal lawsuit

Justin Baldoni’s studio faces lawsuit from insurance company

Justin Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios are now facing a federal lawsuit from their own insurance provider, Harco National Insurance Company, which argues it shouldn’t be held responsible for covering the harassment allegations brought forward by actress Blake Lively.

According to Deadline, the Company filed the suit on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, asking the court to rule that it’s not responsible for covering Wayfarer Studios in Blake Lively’s harassment case.

The lawsuit states, “Despite the acknowledged pre-July 2023 complaints by Lively and others, Wayfarer’s July 2023 Application for the 2023 Policy includes a letter from Wayfarer which warrants that no person or entity for whom the insurance is intended has any knowledge or information of any act, error, omission, fact or circumstance which may give rise to a claim which may fall within the Employment Practices Liability coverage if issued by Harco (the “2023 Warranty”).”

Back in 2023 Warranty also states that “It is agreed that if such knowledge or information exists, any claim arising therefrom (whether or not disclosed herein), … is excluded from the proposed coverage.”

For those unversed, Lively sued Baldoni, Wayfarer, his publicity team and others at the end of last year after she accused him of harassment and retaliation on the set of It Ends With Us.