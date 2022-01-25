 
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter surprises him with adorable prank, watch

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson often shares adorable pictures and videos of his little daughter Jasmie Lia with his fans and followers on social media.

On Sunday, the Red Notice actor shared a heart-warming video on his Instagram, where six-year-old Jasmine is seen pulling a hilarious prank on her dad.

In the shared clip, the Jungle Cruise star is seen keeping his eyes closed while his daughter stands in front of him holding a piece of tinfoil with a scoop of peanut butter in the centre, which she later, smeared on his face.


"You'd think after all this time, I'd learn my lesson of playing my little tornado's favorite game, 'Daddy Close Your Eyes' What a fool I am ," Johnson wrote in the caption alongside the video.

He added, "(one day they'll be grown & gone, and smashing the s— outta daddy's face with peanut butter is the last thing they'll want to do - so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!! ) #weekendfun #johnsongirls #facesmash"

Johnson shares Jasmine plus daughter Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

