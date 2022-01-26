 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan flays Adele for cancelling Las Vegas residency

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Piers Morgan flays Adele for cancelling Las Vegas residency

Piers Morgan has taken aim at British singer Adele, accusing her of “disappearing up her rapidly diminishing celebrity backside” over cancelled Las Vegas concerts.

slamming the singer for her last minute decision, the former Good Morning Britain presenter has branded Adele a “prima donna” and said she had “destroyed God knows how many dream trips by die-hard fans”, who had spent money on tickets, flights and hotels.

In an emotional video last week, Adele made shocking announcement that her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “ain’t ready”, just 24 hours before she was due to take to the stage for the first time. She cited supply chain issues and around “half” her team contracting Covid for the delays.

Piers Morgan flays Adele for cancelling Las Vegas residency

The 56-year-old, writing in his column for The Sun, accused Adele of “diva” behaviour as he referenced a number of US reports from “sources” with claims of behind-the-scenes drama.

He went on “She has morphed into just another staggeringly rich, privileged, pampered prima donna who thinks it’s fine to pull the plug on months of shows at a moment’s notice.”

He reminded Adele of Freddie Mercury in a Queen song about the late singer’s determination to carry on working even as he was dying from HIV/Aids.

Piers Morgan flays Adele for cancelling Las Vegas residency

 Piers Morgan went on: "If Freddie Mercury can make an album as he was literally dying, then she could probably have found the inner strength to pocket $500,000 a night to sing a few songs even if the set design wasn’t absolutely perfect."

“The show must go on,” Freddie sang, “inside my heart is breaking, my make-up may be flaking, but my smile, still, stays on . . . I’ll face it with a grin, I’m never giving in, on with the show . . . I’ll top the bill, I’ll overkill, I have to find the will to carry on, on with the show, the show must go on!”

In reaction to Adele's decision, Piers Morgan said: "I thought of those heroic and courageous words when I heard about pop superstar Adele’s decision to yank her Las Vegas residency just hours before it began, and way too late for many fans who had travelled from all over the world, at vast expense, to be there."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton significantly more popular than Meghan Markle, here's how

Kate Middleton significantly more popular than Meghan Markle, here's how

Rihanna pairs leggings with heels to beat NYC chill

Rihanna pairs leggings with heels to beat NYC chill
Artist being 'savaged' after painting 'too much hair' on Prince William

Artist being 'savaged' after painting 'too much hair' on Prince William

Cardi B reacts to winning defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Cardi B reacts to winning defamation lawsuit against YouTuber
Camilla shocked royal fans after wearing Princess Diana's jewelry

Camilla shocked royal fans after wearing Princess Diana's jewelry

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans blast William

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans blast William
Prince William, Kate Middleton advised to give children royal duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton advised to give children royal duties

Nicky Hilton, James Rothschild expecting their third child

Nicky Hilton, James Rothschild expecting their third child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'turnaround' from philanthropy to 'earn more money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'turnaround' from philanthropy to 'earn more money'
Prince Andrew dropped savage comments on Prince Harry at Eugenie's wedding

Prince Andrew dropped savage comments on Prince Harry at Eugenie's wedding
Kanye West raves about new home 'walking distance' away from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West raves about new home 'walking distance' away from Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Garner 'on-board' as ex-Ben Affleck prepares to propose Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner 'on-board' as ex-Ben Affleck prepares to propose Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all