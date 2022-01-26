Piers Morgan flays Adele for cancelling Las Vegas residency

Piers Morgan has taken aim at British singer Adele, accusing her of “disappearing up her rapidly diminishing celebrity backside” over cancelled Las Vegas concerts.



slamming the singer for her last minute decision, the former Good Morning Britain presenter has branded Adele a “prima donna” and said she had “destroyed God knows how many dream trips by die-hard fans”, who had spent money on tickets, flights and hotels.

In an emotional video last week, Adele made shocking announcement that her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “ain’t ready”, just 24 hours before she was due to take to the stage for the first time. She cited supply chain issues and around “half” her team contracting Covid for the delays.

The 56-year-old, writing in his column for The Sun, accused Adele of “diva” behaviour as he referenced a number of US reports from “sources” with claims of behind-the-scenes drama.



He went on “She has morphed into just another staggeringly rich, privileged, pampered prima donna who thinks it’s fine to pull the plug on months of shows at a moment’s notice.”



He reminded Adele of Freddie Mercury in a Queen song about the late singer’s determination to carry on working even as he was dying from HIV/Aids.



Piers Morgan went on: "If Freddie Mercury can make an album as he was literally dying, then she could probably have found the inner strength to pocket $500,000 a night to sing a few songs even if the set design wasn’t absolutely perfect."

“The show must go on,” Freddie sang, “inside my heart is breaking, my make-up may be flaking, but my smile, still, stays on . . . I’ll face it with a grin, I’m never giving in, on with the show . . . I’ll top the bill, I’ll overkill, I have to find the will to carry on, on with the show, the show must go on!”

In reaction to Adele's decision, Piers Morgan said: "I thought of those heroic and courageous words when I heard about pop superstar Adele’s decision to yank her Las Vegas residency just hours before it began, and way too late for many fans who had travelled from all over the world, at vast expense, to be there."