Rihanna pairs leggings with heels to beat NYC chill

Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Rihanna amazed fans with her chic look in leggings and oversized blue coat as she stepped out in New York City on Tuesday amid wedding rumours with her beau A$AP Rocky. 

The Kiss It Better singer, 33, seized the day in an unusual sporty chic outfit, looking smashing in oversized blue zipper which she paired with black workout leggings and heels.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner wore cat-eye makeup and pink blush on her cheeks. She also sported diamond stud earrings to elevate her look. the star also shined her nails with a classy French manicure.

Bad Gal RiRi's outing comes amid wedding and baby rumours with American rapper A$AP Rocky.

The powerful music duo, both 33, went public with their relationship in September last year when they walked the red carpet together at the prestigious Met Gala.

There are speculations that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may marry this year amid baby rumours.

